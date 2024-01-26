La Union local outclasses rivals in surfing tilt

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Jay-R Esquivel clinches win in men's longboard in La Union surf competition Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2024 04:26 PM | Updated as of Jan 26 2024 04:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber La Union local Rogelio "Jay-R" Esquivel braves the waves to win the men’s longboard event in the 2024 World Surf League La Union International Pro in San Juan, La Union on Friday. This is the second straight year La Union is hosting the World Surf League, attended by top surfers around the world, as the province aims to become a destination for international tourneys. Filipino Jay-R Esquivel emerges as back-to-back champ at La Union int'l surf titl Read More: San Juan La Union longboard surf Jay-R Esquivel Rogelio Esquivel World Surf League La Union International Pro i /sports/01/26/24/magnolia-fends-off-phoenix-moves-on-cusp-of-pba-finals/business/01/26/24/cybersecurity-experts-warn-public-vs-deepfake-video-boom/news/01/26/24/200000-people-expected-at-bagong-pilipinas-kick-off-official/video/overseas/01/26/24/gazans-resort-to-grinding-corn-barley-to-make-bread/video/entertainment/01/26/24/its-showtime-hosts-pinuri-ang-outfit-ni-vice-ganda