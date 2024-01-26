La Union local outclasses rivals in surfing tilt

MULTIMEDIA

Jay-R Esquivel clinches win in men's longboard in La Union surf competition

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

La Union local Rogelio "Jay-R" Esquivel braves the waves to win the men’s longboard event in the 2024 World Surf League La Union International Pro in San Juan, La Union on Friday. This is the second straight year La Union is hosting the World Surf League, attended by top surfers around the world, as the province aims to become a destination for international tourneys.