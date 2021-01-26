Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Remembering Kobe and Gigi a year after the crash George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2021 02:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents walk past a new mural of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at a basketball court inside the Tenement in Taguig City on Tuesday. The 14 x 14 meters mural which took four days to finish was unveiled Monday by the Tenement Visual Artists to mark the first death anniversary of Kobe and Gianna. LOOK: Kobe, Gigi Bryant honored by Tenement artists on death anniversary Bakit naantig ang mga atleta sa 'Mamba mentality' ni Kobe Bryant? Read More: Kobe Bryant Gianna Gigi Tenement Visual Artists Kobe Mural Taguig 1st death anniversary helicopter crash multimedia multimedia photo /overseas/01/26/21/chinas-peak-lunar-new-year-air-travel-season-fizzles-as-covid-19-cases-rise/overseas/01/26/21/chinas-top-anti-corruption-body-vows-to-zero-in-on-key-state-backed-projects/news/01/26/21/17-anyos-na-sangkot-sa-pananaksak-pangholdap-sa-hotel-staff-sa-maynila-huli/sports/01/26/21/nba-curry-puts-up-36-as-warriors-wallop-wolves/life/01/26/21/going-to-boracay-soon-check-out-these-2-restaurants