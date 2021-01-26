MULTIMEDIA

Remembering Kobe and Gigi a year after the crash

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Residents walk past a new mural of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at a basketball court inside the Tenement in Taguig City on Tuesday. The 14 x 14 meters mural which took four days to finish was unveiled Monday by the Tenement Visual Artists to mark the first death anniversary of Kobe and Gianna.