Mark Tokong wins men's shortboard at La Union surf tilt
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 25 2024 12:34 PM
Filipino surfer John Mark Tokong braves the waves to win the men's shortboard event in the World Surf League La Union International Pro in San Juan, La Union province on Thursday. Around 120 surfers around the globe gathered in La Union to compete during the 2024 World Surf League from January 22 to 28.
Read More: World Surf League La Union International Pro San Juan La Union surfing