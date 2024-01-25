Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Mark Tokong wins men’s shortboard at La Union surf tilt

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2024 12:34 PM

Mark Tokong wins men’s shortboard at La Union surf tilt

Filipino surfer John Mark Tokong braves the waves to win the men’s shortboard event in the World Surf League La Union International Pro in San Juan, La Union province on Thursday. Around 120 surfers around the globe gathered in La Union to compete during the 2024 World Surf League from January 22 to 28. 
 

Read More:  World Surf League La Union International Pro   San Juan   La Union   surfing  