MULTIMEDIA

Mark Tokong wins men’s shortboard at La Union surf tilt

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Filipino surfer John Mark Tokong braves the waves to win the men’s shortboard event in the World Surf League La Union International Pro in San Juan, La Union province on Thursday. Around 120 surfers around the globe gathered in La Union to compete during the 2024 World Surf League from January 22 to 28.

