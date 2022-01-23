Pinoy boxer Magsayo wins WBC featherweight title

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Pinoy boxer Magsayo dethrones featherweight champ Gary Russell Mitchell Leff, Getty Images/AFP Posted at Jan 23 2022 02:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Gary Russell Jr. (left) fights Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo (right) for the WBC World Featherweight Championship at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, United States on Saturday. Magsayo dethroned WBC featherweight champ Gary Russell on Saturday via majority decision to end the longest championship reign in professional boxing. Boxing: Mark Magsayo is new WBC featherweight champ Read More: Mark Magsayo Gary Russell Jr. WBC World Featherweight Championship City /news/01/23/22/1-patay-sa-sunog-sa-paraaque/news/01/23/22/printing-of-automated-election-system-ballots-begins/entertainment/01/23/22/three-ikon-members-test-positive-for-covid-19/life/01/23/22/beauty-queen-hannah-arnold-turns-26/sports/01/23/22/for-pinays-win-against-thailand-just-the-first-step