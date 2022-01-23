Pinoy boxer Magsayo wins WBC featherweight title

Home  >  Sports

Pinoy boxer Magsayo dethrones featherweight champ Gary Russell

Mitchell Leff, Getty Images/AFP

Posted at Jan 23 2022 02:29 PM

Gary Russell Jr. (left) fights Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo (right) for the WBC World Featherweight Championship at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, United States on Saturday. Magsayo dethroned WBC featherweight champ Gary Russell on Saturday via majority decision to end the longest championship reign in professional boxing.

