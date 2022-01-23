PH's Sofia Frank in Four Continents Figure Skating tilt

MULTIMEDIA

PH's Sofia Frank competes in Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Sofia Lexi Jacqueline Frank of the Philippines performs during the women's free skating event of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia on Saturday. Frank placed 16th overall in the competition after scoring 139.26 total points.

Mai Mihara of Japan won her second Four Continents figure skating title, besting 19 other skaters with a total score of 218.03.