Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

PH's Sofia Frank competes in Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Daniel Mihailescu, AFP

Posted at Jan 23 2022 12:37 PM

PH's Sofia Frank in Four Continents Figure Skating tilt

Sofia Lexi Jacqueline Frank of the Philippines performs during the women's free skating event of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia on Saturday.  Frank placed 16th overall in the competition after scoring 139.26 total points. 

Mai Mihara of Japan won her second Four Continents figure skating title, besting 19 other skaters with a total score of 218.03.

Read More:  Sofia Lexi Frank   ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championship   Tallin   Estonia  