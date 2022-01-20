Rublev on to Australian Open's 3rd round

MULTIMEDIA

Andrey Rublev breezes into 3rd round of Australian Open

Loren Elliot, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his second round match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis at the Australian Open on Thursday at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia. The Russian fifth seed beat the unseeded Berankis in straight sets 6-4 6-2 6-0 and is set to go against Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the third round.