No vax, no visa for tennis top seed Djokovic

MULTIMEDIA
No vax Djokovic flies out of Australia after court ruling
Loren Elliott, Reuters
Posted at Jan 16 2022 08:42 PM
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday. The three-judge Federal Court bench unanimously upheld an earlier decision disallowing Djokovic from participating in the annual tournament, a final blow to Djokovic's hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open that starts on Monday.
