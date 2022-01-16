No vax, no visa for tennis top seed Djokovic

MULTIMEDIA

No vax Djokovic flies out of Australia after court ruling

Loren Elliott, Reuters

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday. The three-judge Federal Court bench unanimously upheld an earlier decision disallowing Djokovic from participating in the annual tournament, a final blow to Djokovic's hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open that starts on Monday.