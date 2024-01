Nah, he's fine!

MULTIMEDIA

Top seed Djokovik plays for charity ahead of Australian Open

David Gray, AFP

Serbian Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays tennis sitting in a wheelchair during a charity event on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship starting on January 14. The 24-time Grand Slam winner is still the top seed men's player at the Australian Open.