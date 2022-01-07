MULTIMEDIA

'NoVax' Djokovic creates tension in Australia

Loren Elliott, Reuters

A supporter of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic holds up a sign outside the Park Hotel, where the star athlete is believed to be held while he stays in Australia, in Melbourne, Australia on Friday. The tennis world number one was allowed by authorities to play at the Australian Open but recalled the order due to public clamor against his not being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.