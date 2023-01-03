MULTIMEDIA

Revered football icon Pele's wake in Brazil

Nelson Almeida, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People pay their last respects to Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes Do Nascimiento, a.k.a. Pele, during his wake at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday. Brazilians bid a final farewell this week to football giant Pele, considered by many as the greatest football player in history.

Read More: Brazil Pele football wake GOAT