MULTIMEDIA
Revered football icon Pele's wake in Brazil
Nelson Almeida, AFP
Posted at Jan 03 2023 10:41 AM
People pay their last respects to Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes Do Nascimiento, a.k.a. Pele, during his wake at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday. Brazilians bid a final farewell this week to football giant Pele, considered by many as the greatest football player in history.
