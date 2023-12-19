MULTIMEDIA

A roller-coaster year for Filipino athletes

The past year was a topsy-turvy one in Philippine sports, with epic highs interspersed with heartbreaking developments. No team personified the roller-coaster nature of 2023 quite like Gilas Pilipinas, as they labored through a disappointing campaign in the FIBA World Cup only to give the nation a much-awaited gold medal in the 19th Asian Games.

Also making headlines in 2023 were the Filipinas and the Gilas Pilipinas Women, while veteran PBA star LA Tenorio inspired fans as he won his battle with cancer.

Here are the biggest sports stories in the past 12 months.