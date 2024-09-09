PMNFT settles for fourth place in Merdeka Cup after shootout defeat against Tajikistan | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

PMNFT settles for fourth place in Merdeka Cup after shootout defeat against Tajikistan

PMNFT settles for fourth place in Merdeka Cup after shootout defeat against Tajikistan

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
football
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
2024 Merdeka Cup
|
Philippine men's national football team
|
PMNFT
|
Tajikistan
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.