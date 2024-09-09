Asusano, Otom emerge as stars for Team PH in Paralympics | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Asusano, Otom emerge as stars for Team PH in Paralympics
Asusano, Otom emerge as stars for Team PH in Paralympics
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 09, 2024 01:52 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
Paralympics
|
2024 Paralympics
|
Paris Paralympics
|
Team Philippines
|
Cendy Asusano
|
Angel Mae Otom
|
Philippine Paralympic Committee
|
Philippine Sports Commission
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.