PHOTO: 2024 Paralympic Games closing ceremony | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

PHOTO: 2024 Paralympic Games closing ceremony

PHOTO: 2024 Paralympic Games closing ceremony

AFP, Dimitar Dilkoff
Messenger
Clipboard
French athletes reacts on stage during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Read More:
2024 Paralympic Games
|
Paralympics
|
France
|
Paris
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.