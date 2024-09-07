Tennis: Fritz ends America's 15-year wait, sets up US Open final with Sinner | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Tennis: Fritz ends America's 15-year wait, sets up US Open final with Sinner
Tennis: Fritz ends America's 15-year wait, sets up US Open final with Sinner
Agence France-Presse, Dave James
Published Sep 07, 2024 12:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
ABSNews
|
tennis
|
US Open
|
Taylor Fritz
|
Frances Tiafoe
|
Jannik Sinner
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.