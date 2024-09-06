UP, Ateneo look to set the tone for UAAP Season 87 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UP, Ateneo look to set the tone for UAAP Season 87
UP, Ateneo look to set the tone for UAAP Season 87
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 07, 2024 02:30 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
ABSNews
|
basketball
|
UAAP
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP basketball
|
Ateneo Blue Eagles
|
UP Fighting Maroons
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.