NBA 2K25, which features Gilas jersey, launched in PH | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

NBA 2K25, which features Gilas jersey, launched in PH

NBA 2K25, which features Gilas jersey, launched in PH

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 06, 2024 05:02 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
video games
|
NBA 2K25
|
Gilas Pilipinas
|
basketball
|
NBA 2K
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.