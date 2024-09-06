Comeback queen Pegula sets up US Open title clash with Sabalenka | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Comeback queen Pegula sets up US Open title clash with Sabalenka

Comeback queen Pegula sets up US Open title clash with Sabalenka

Agence France-Presse, Dave James
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
US Open
|
tennis
|
Jessica Pegula
|
Aryna Sabalenka
|
abssports
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.