UAAP hopes new rule on transfers will encourage parity | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

UAAP hopes new rule on transfers will encourage parity

UAAP hopes new rule on transfers will encourage parity

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
ABSNews
|
UAAP
|
UAAP Season 87
|
Rebo Saguisag
|
Tab Baldwin
|
Topex Robinson
|
UAAP eligibility
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.