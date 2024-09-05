Tennis: Sinner faces Draper for US Open final spot as Pegula stuns Swiatek | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Tennis: Sinner faces Draper for US Open final spot as Pegula stuns Swiatek

Tennis: Sinner faces Draper for US Open final spot as Pegula stuns Swiatek

Agence France-Presse, Dave James
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
ABSNews
|
tennis
|
US Open
|
Jannik Sinner
|
Iga Swiatek
|
Jessica Pegula
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.