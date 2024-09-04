UAAP 'open' to discuss new rules on player transfer with Cayetano | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

UAAP 'open' to discuss new rules on player transfer with Cayetano

UAAP 'open' to discuss new rules on player transfer with Cayetano

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 04, 2024 05:48 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
UAAP Basketball
|
ABSNews
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP Residency rules
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.