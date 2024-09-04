Pole vault superstar EJ Obiena, target na makabalik sa kompetisyon sa 2025 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Pole vault superstar EJ Obiena, target na makabalik sa kompetisyon sa 2025

Pole vault superstar EJ Obiena, target na makabalik sa kompetisyon sa 2025

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
abs-cbn news
|
ABSNews
|
EJ Obiena
|
pole vault
|
2028 Olympics
|
back injury
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.