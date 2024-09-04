Fil-Am prospect Darren Baker gets 1st MLB hit on first pitch | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Fil-Am prospect Darren Baker gets 1st MLB hit on first pitch
Fil-Am prospect Darren Baker gets 1st MLB hit on first pitch
Steve Angeles, TFC News
Published Sep 07, 2024 11:31 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
United States
|
California
|
Sports
|
Baseball
|
Filipino American
|
TFC News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.