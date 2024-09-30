Tennis: Osaka sets up Gauff 'battle' in Beijing, Sabalenka marches on | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Tennis: Osaka sets up Gauff 'battle' in Beijing, Sabalenka marches on
Tennis: Osaka sets up Gauff 'battle' in Beijing, Sabalenka marches on
Agence France-Presse, Peter Stebbings
Published Sep 30, 2024 04:19 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
tennis
|
China Open
|
Naomi Osaka
|
Coco Gauff
|
Aryna Sabalenka
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.