Abarrientos, Holt, Ginebra sizzle in the 4th to book semis ticket, sweep Meralco | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Abarrientos, Holt, Ginebra sizzle in the 4th to book semis ticket, sweep Meralco

Abarrientos, Holt, Ginebra sizzle in the 4th to book semis ticket, sweep Meralco

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 30, 2024 07:35 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
PBA Season 49
|
PBA Governors' Cup
|
Ginebra
|
Meralco
|
RJ Abarrientos
|
Stephen Holt
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.