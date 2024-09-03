UST paddlers shine in PTTF tournament | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

UST paddlers shine in PTTF tournament

UST paddlers shine in PTTF tournament

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 03, 2024 05:56 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
table tennis
|
PTTF Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge
|
Philippine Table Tennis Federation
|
University of Santo Tomas
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.