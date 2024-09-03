Ernie Gawilan finishes 6th in 400m freestyle final | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Ernie Gawilan finishes 6th in 400m freestyle final
Ernie Gawilan finishes 6th in 400m freestyle final
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 03, 2024 11:53 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
ABSNews
|
swimming
|
para swimming
|
Ernie Gawilan
|
Paris Paralympics
|
2024 Paralympics
|
Paralympic Games
|
France
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.