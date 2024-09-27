PBA's 4-point line gets thumbs down from Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
PBA's 4-point line gets thumbs down from Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos
PBA's 4-point line gets thumbs down from Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos
Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 27, 2024 09:16 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
four-point line
|
PBA
|
Kai Sotto
|
Dwight Ramos
|
AJ Edu
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.