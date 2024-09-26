Derrick Rose, youngest ever MVP in NBA, to retire | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Derrick Rose, youngest ever MVP in NBA, to retire
Derrick Rose, youngest ever MVP in NBA, to retire
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 26, 2024 09:29 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
NBA
|
Derrick Rose
|
Chicago Bulls
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.