Yerro sinks game-winner as Adamson escapes NU | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Yerro sinks game-winner as Adamson escapes NU

Yerro sinks game-winner as Adamson escapes NU

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 25, 2024 10:47 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
UAAP basketball
|
Adamson University
|
National University
|
NU Bulldogs
|
Adamson Soaring Falcons
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.