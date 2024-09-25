UAAP: Phillips, La Salle vent ire on FEU | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UAAP: Phillips, La Salle vent ire on FEU
UAAP: Phillips, La Salle vent ire on FEU
Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 25, 2024 06:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
UAAP Basketball
|
UAAP Season 87
|
De La Salle University
|
Far Eastern University
|
De La Salle Green Archers
|
FEU Tamaraws
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.