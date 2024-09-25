NCAA: Santos lifts Letran past EAC; JRU survives Arellano | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

NCAA: Santos lifts Letran past EAC; JRU survives Arellano

NCAA: Santos lifts Letran past EAC; JRU survives Arellano

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 25, 2024 06:05 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
NCAA Season 100
|
Letran Knights
|
EAC Generals
|
JRU Heavy Bombers
|
Arellano Chiefs
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.