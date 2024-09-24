PBA: Jawo's legacy lives on, says son Dodot | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

PBA: Jawo's legacy lives on, says son Dodot

PBA: Jawo's legacy lives on, says son Dodot

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
PBA Season 48
|
Robert "Sonny" Jaworski Sr.
|
Robert "Dodot" Jaworski Jr.
|
PBA Press Corps Annual Awards Night
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.