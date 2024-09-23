Former Ateneo star LA Tenorio has challenge for Jared Bahay, present Blue Eagles | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Former Ateneo star LA Tenorio has challenge for Jared Bahay, present Blue Eagles
Former Ateneo star LA Tenorio has challenge for Jared Bahay, present Blue Eagles
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 24, 2024 08:00 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 24, 2024 08:14 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP Basketball
|
UAAP
|
Ateneo
|
Jared Bahay
|
LA Tenorio
|
Ateneo Blue Eagles
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.