Tab Baldwin hoping BEBOB’s visit will have lasting impact on present Ateneo squad | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Tab Baldwin hoping BEBOB’s visit will have lasting impact on present Ateneo squad
Tab Baldwin hoping BEBOB’s visit will have lasting impact on present Ateneo squad
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 22, 2024 03:04 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP Basketball
|
UAAP
|
Ateneo
|
Tab Baldwin
|
BEBOB
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.