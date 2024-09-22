T-Mc Ongotan tallies career high as Arellano overwhelms San Sebastian for first win in NCAA 100 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
T-Mc Ongotan tallies career high as Arellano overwhelms San Sebastian for first win in NCAA 100
T-Mc Ongotan tallies career high as Arellano overwhelms San Sebastian for first win in NCAA 100
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 22, 2024 06:45 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
NCAA
|
NCAA Basketball
|
NCAA Season 100
|
Arellano
|
T-Mc Ongotan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.