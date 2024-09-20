'Superhuman': Japan in awe after Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
'Superhuman': Japan in awe after Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history
'Superhuman': Japan in awe after Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history
Agence France-Presse, Tomohiro Osaki
Published Sep 20, 2024 08:10 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
baseball
|
Major League Baseball
|
MLB
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Shohei Ohtani
|
Tokyo
|
Japan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.