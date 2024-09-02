Plan to keep Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower sparks criticism | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Plan to keep Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower sparks criticism
Plan to keep Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower sparks criticism
Agence France-Presse, Hugues Honore
Published Sep 02, 2024 11:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Eiffel Tower
|
Paris
|
Olympic rings
|
Paris Olympics
|
2024 Olympics
|
Anne Hidalgo
|
Iron Lady
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.