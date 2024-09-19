UAAP football: UST ends 8-year dry spell against UP | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UAAP football: UST ends 8-year dry spell against UP
UAAP football: UST ends 8-year dry spell against UP
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 19, 2024 10:34 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
UAAP football
|
University of Santo Tomas
|
University of the Philippines
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.