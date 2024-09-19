UAAP football: Carino triumphant in Ateneo return, downs Adamson with brace | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

UAAP football: Carino triumphant in Ateneo return, downs Adamson with brace

UAAP football: Carino triumphant in Ateneo return, downs Adamson with brace

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
football
|
UAAP Season 87
|
Ateneo de Manila University
|
Adamson University
|
UAAP Season 87 Collegiate Men’s Football Tournament
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.