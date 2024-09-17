Man City fight to avoid severe sanctions as 'trial of the century' begins | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Man City fight to avoid severe sanctions as 'trial of the century' begins
Man City fight to avoid severe sanctions as 'trial of the century' begins
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 17, 2024 12:36 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
football
|
English Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
Abu Dhabi United Group
|
Erling Haaland
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.