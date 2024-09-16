Freedive world record set | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Freedive world record set
Freedive world record set
Reuters
Published Sep 17, 2024 02:13 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Petar Klovar
|
Free Immersion
|
Constant Weight
|
Constant Weight Without Fins
|
Constant Weight Bi-Fins
|
Marianna Gillespie
|
Alexey Molchanov
|
Mediterranean Sea
|
AIDA Freediving World Championships
|
Ajaccio
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.