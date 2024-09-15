NGBL: Perpetual pulls away from Mapua to clinch top seed; San Beda punches playoff berth | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
NGBL: Perpetual pulls away from Mapua to clinch top seed; San Beda punches playoff berth
NGBL: Perpetual pulls away from Mapua to clinch top seed; San Beda punches playoff berth
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 15, 2024 05:39 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
NGBL
|
UAAP
|
NCAA
|
Perpetual
|
San Beda
|
Letran
|
Next Generation Basketball League
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.