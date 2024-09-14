Pochettino sets USA target of winning the World Cup | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Pochettino sets USA target of winning the World Cup

Pochettino sets USA target of winning the World Cup

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
football
|
US Men's National Football Team
|
Mauricio Pochettino
|
Emma Hayes
|
USWNT
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.