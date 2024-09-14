Duplantis basks in 'best-ever' season, not rushing for more exhibitions | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Duplantis basks in 'best-ever' season, not rushing for more exhibitions

Duplantis basks in 'best-ever' season, not rushing for more exhibitions

Agence France-Presse, Luke Phillips
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
athletics
|
pole vault
|
Diamond League
|
Armand Duplantis
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.