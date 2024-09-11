Jared Bahay preaches patience as Ateneo falls to 0-2 for the first time in Baldwin era | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Jared Bahay preaches patience as Ateneo falls to 0-2 for the first time in Baldwin era
Jared Bahay preaches patience as Ateneo falls to 0-2 for the first time in Baldwin era
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 12, 2024 01:50 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
Jared Bahay
|
Ateneo
|
UST
|
La Salle
|
Tab Baldwin
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.