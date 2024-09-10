Olsen Racela, Perpetual victorious in NCAA 100 debut as Altas blast JRU | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Olsen Racela, Perpetual victorious in NCAA 100 debut as Altas blast JRU
Olsen Racela, Perpetual victorious in NCAA 100 debut as Altas blast JRU
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 10, 2024 02:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
NCAA Season 100
|
Perpetual
|
Jose Rizal University
|
Perpetual Help Altas
|
Olsen Racela
|
JRU Heavy Bombers
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.