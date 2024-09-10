Olsen Racela, Perpetual victorious in NCAA 100 debut as Altas blast JRU | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Olsen Racela, Perpetual victorious in NCAA 100 debut as Altas blast JRU

Olsen Racela, Perpetual victorious in NCAA 100 debut as Altas blast JRU

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
NCAA Season 100
|
Perpetual
|
Jose Rizal University
|
Perpetual Help Altas
|
Olsen Racela
|
JRU Heavy Bombers
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.