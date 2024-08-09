Michele Gumabao now engaged to Aldo Panlilio | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Michele Gumabao now engaged to Aldo Panlilio
Michele Gumabao now engaged to Aldo Panlilio
ABS-CBN News, Kiko Escuadro
Published Aug 09, 2024 07:02 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Michelle Gumabao
|
Aldo Panlilio
|
Celebrity Couple
|
Celebrity Engagement
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.