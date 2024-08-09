Marcos to welcome Yulo, PH delegation from Paris 2024 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Marcos to welcome Yulo, PH delegation from Paris 2024

Marcos to welcome Yulo, PH delegation from Paris 2024

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
Paris 2024
|
Paris Olympics
|
Olympic Games
|
Ferdinand Marcos
|
Jr.
|
Carlos Yulo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.