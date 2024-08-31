Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit

Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit

Agence France-Presse, Dave James
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
ABSNews
|
tennis
|
US Open
|
Novak Djokovic
|
Alexei Popyrin
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.